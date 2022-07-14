Motorcyclist thought to be seriously injured after collision with car

Emergency services were called to two separate crashes in Christchurch, one which resulted in serious injuries and the other moderate. (File photo)

A motorcyclist is thought to be seriously injured after a collision with a car at a Christchurch intersection.

Emergency services were called to the intersection between Wales St and Nottingham Ave, in Halswell, south-west of the city about 1.15pm on Thursday.

The motorcyclist was thought to have serious injuries, a police spokesperson said. Police were speaking to the driver of the car, they said.

Shortly after, a driver was moderately injured after hitting a power pole on Main Rd, Redcliffs.

The power pole was down across the road and diversions were in place, but the road was reopened by 2.10pm, they said.