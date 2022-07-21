Man critically injured after crashing into tree in Kaikōura

Emergency services were called to the scene about 5.50pm on Thursday. (File image)

A man has been critically injured after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Kaikōura.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 5.50pm on Thursday.

A St John spokesperson said one person was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

Kaikōura fire chief Ian Walker said the man was trapped, so firefighters cut the doors from the car to remove him.

Scarborough St was closed while a tow truck removed the car, a police spokesperson said.