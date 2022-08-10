'True giant of architecture' Sir Miles Warren has died

Celebrated architect Sir Miles Warren has died at the age of 93.

Celebrated architect Sir Miles Warren has died.

Warren was one of New Zealand’s most influential architects, designing a series of striking and influential buildings over many decades from the 1950s, including the Christchurch Town Hall.

His niece, Sarah Smith, confirmed that Warren died at the age of 93 late on Tuesday evening.

“He was an icon,” she said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Warren inside the Christchurch Town Hall in 2016 as it was being restored.

New Zealand Institute of Architects Te Kāhui Whaihanga president Judith Taylor said it was a great loss for architecture.

“This is an enormous loss of a great architect for New Zealand and the profession. His generosity and support of the profession has been immeasurable,” she said.

“I know there will be great sadness across the profession on this news. Our thoughts are with the Warren family, friends and the profession.”