'Can't self-ignite': Company has no idea how scrap metal yard blaze began

Woolston resident Phil Campbell says he'd raised concerns about the amassing and crushing of cars at the National Steel site with Environment Canterbury, the city council and his former local MP Ruth Dyson, but nothing came of it.

Vipan Garg has no idea how his Christchurch scrap metal yard went up in flames on Wednesday.

A fire engulfed about 500 cars piled about 15m high at the National Steel scrap metal yard in Woolston on Wednesday night. It has continued to burn on Thursday and crews will work into the evening on dampening down hotspots.

Garg, the managing director of National Steel, said he had never seen anything like it before. “They can't self-ignite.”

His company got car shells from car wreckers that had already stripped the batteries and engines, he said. The scrap metal was shipped overseas.

Company managers earlier confirmed to Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) that no-one was on site when the blaze began. Garg said five or six work at the Christchurch site.

“We are just trying to tidy up the site so its safe,” Garg said. He was not yet thinking about when the site would reopen.

He said Fenz had done a wonderful job fighting the blaze.

Fenz assistant area commander Mike Bowden said crews would remain on site overnight. It was a complex fire to extinguish, he said.

“We’ve got to actually open up the big pile of cars to get enough water in there... There’s so much heat in the metal.”

Bowden said Garlands Rd would remain closed overnight too.

Hoses were going across Garlands Rd because the water mains were on the opposite side from the National Steel site, he said.

About 10 residents were evacuated at the peak of the blaze and Bowden said all had returned except one.

The cause of the blaze remained unknown.

Bowden estimated investigators would not have an idea of the cause until at least next week.

“They’ll need a couple of clear days after its extinguished,” he said.

Firefighters are holding a national strike on Friday and Bowden said while crews may be short-staffed then, there was no threat of the blaze growing significantly larger.

The blaze was “well and truly under control”, he said.

Christchurch City Council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said 14 complaints had been made about the yard in the past five years. Most were noise complaints and none were deemed excessive.

One complaint related to the height and location of the stacked cars, but Weston said the site had no height restriction.

The council's planning and consents boss, John Higgins, said the yard did not have a consent, but its industrial zoning in the district plan allowed it to operate.

Environment Canterbury said it had received seven complaints about dust, oil and stormwater concerns at the property since 2018.

An investigation ending earlier this year found the site breached regional rules for discharging contaminants and stormwater, a spokesperson said. An abatement notice was issued.

Environment Canterbury said a small amount of oil had flowed downstream in the Ōpāwaho/Heathcote river since the fire.

Equipment had been deployed to try to collect and contain it, it said in an online statement.

Linwood ward councillor Yani Johanson said he believed the city’s district plan was far too lenient and last year he called on the council to tighten up the rules surrounding the operation of metal recycling and dumping yards.

Neighbouring resident Phil Campbell said his wife and two young children stayed with other family for the night.

He said he had raised concerns in recent years about the amassing and crushing of cars at the National Steel site with Environment Canterbury, the city council and his former local MP Ruth Dyson, but nothing came of it.

Marshall St was zoned residential on one side, and industrial on the other – which seemed to mean a business could do anything there, he said. The family had had bits of cars blow into their front yard and “these types of operations are known for being fire hazards”.

Campbell said he was “disheartened” to see how little say the community had about such issues.

“It was an exercise in futility,” he said about his efforts.

Johanson, who lives a few streets away from the scrapyard – the former site of the Skellerup factory –said it had been investigated “a number of times” and there was a gap in the district plan that allowed this type of disruptive activity to happen so close to homes.

He said he had repeatedly put the issue forward to the council, but was still waiting for a report back on options on making the necessary district plan changes.

“The district plan is far too permissive on these types of activities. It’s not fair for residents to put up with this.”

He had worried about the potential fire risk from the growing mountain of cars.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters’ Union said the attending firefighters had already worked “extraordinary hours in overtime this week” and faced several equipment failures as they brought the blaze under control.

One fire truck blew a radiator hose and overheated, a union spokesperson said. Another truck, with an aerial boom arm for fighting the fire from above, lost its pump, hydraulics and electrical system, meaning the boom arm could not be moved.

“At one stage there were two mechanics on site working desperately to repair two trucks at the same time while firefighting tactics had to change due to the breakdowns,” a union statement said.

Firefighters required help from an airport appliance while fighting the blaze. It had since returned to the airport, the union said.

The Tannery, which has about 50 boutique retailers, closed its doors because its main access, Garlands Rd, was closed due to the fire.

Centre manager Kelly Sharpe said the Tannery would be closed as long as the cordon on Garlands Rd was still there.

Bowden earlier said “many hundreds of car bodies” had been burnt, and one derelict building was “engulfed” in flames.

There were “many hundreds” of small explosions overnight, which were most likely from airbags in cars. One “fairly large explosion” was possibly from an LPG cylinder that may have still been in a car.

Firefighters saved several buildings, he said.

Bowden advised residents near the fire zone to continue keeping their doors and windows shut.

“A lot of people will see the dark smoke and be pretty concerned… it's a mixture of both steam and smoke at the moment.”

Late on Wednesday, medical officer of health Dr Matt Reid said exposure to smoke could worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease and people should close windows and doors, and reduce outdoor exercise.