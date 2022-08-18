Christchurch scrap yard fire still burning, cordons remain in place

Residents within the cordons of a fire which engulfed a scrap metal yard in Christchurch on Wednesday night are still unable to return to their homes.

Incident controller Dave Key said the blaze, which sent flames up to six stories high above the yard, was still burning but had been “significantly reduced.”

About 10 residents were evacuated from properties near the National Steel scrap metal yard on Garlands Rd, Woolston, opposite boutique shopping mall, The Tannery, after the fire broke out just before 8pm.

Key said cordons remained in place and he was unsure as when residents would be able to return.

“We’ll be on the scene for most of today but it won’t be resolved until we can get some heavy machinery to get to the seat of the fire,” Key said.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

The fire had engulfed a large number of scrapped vehicles and had destroyed the roof a derelict building in the yard.

“There’s easily 500 cars, they’re pretty much burnt out shells,” Key said.

Key said fire staff would work with National Steel owners to get heavy machinery onto the property to “get to the seat of the fire”.

Twenty-two firefighters were still on the scene this morning supported by five fire trucks, two aerial appliances and support vehicles.

One of the aerial appliances that faulted last night was being used but in a reduced capacity. “The boom is up, we can still put water through it but we can’t move the boom,” Key said.

While the fault had not had a significant impact on the fire “it wasn’t zero either”, he said.

Supplied 170822. A large fire has broken out at a scrap metal yard opposite boutique shopping mall, The Tannery, in Christchurch. Stuff understands the fire is at National Steel scrap metal yard on Garlands Rd.

Last night Fenz Canterbury district manager David Stackhouse said about 55 firefighters fought the blaze.

“These types of fires historically take some time, there’s a pile 12-15 metres high, we’ve probably got 500 car bodies involved, they don’t go out until we can open it all up.”

Company managers were at the scene and confirmed there were no staff on site at the time the fire started, Stackhouse said.

Stackhouse confirmed one pumping truck had “a problem” and could not be used and six of the 14 trucks which initially attended the fire were only used to ferry crews to the scene.

Stackhouse said the faulty pumping truck was not affecting the fire.

Smoke was a "toxic hazard", so people in nearby properties were advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

Supplied A plume of smoke above the fire at the National Stell scrap metal yard.

Late on Wednesday night, Te Mana Ora issued a public health warning in relation to the smoke.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Matt Reid said exposure to smoke could worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease and people should close windows and doors, and reduce outdoor exercise.

Neighbouring resident Phil Campbell said his wife and two young children had gone to stay with other family for the night and he had a bag packed in case he needed to leave in a hurry.

He said he'd raised concerns in recent years about the amassing and crushing of cars on the site with Environment Canterbury, the city council and his former local MP Ruth Dyson, but nothing came of it.

Marshall St was zoned residential on one side, and industrial on the other - which seemed to mean a business could do anything there, he said. The family had had bits of cars blow into their front yard and "these types of operations are known for being fire hazards".

Lyttelton resident Roo Blackmore was driving to the city and stopped in Lane St, Woolston, to take a photo of the fire.

“The sky was black with twirling embers and smoke. You could feel the heat coming from it.”

Opawa resident Jack Fletcher said flames were five to six storeys high. “It was the largest fire I’ve ever seen.”

