Council investigated scrap metal yard a 'number of times' before massive fire engulfed up to 500 cars

Woolston resident Phil Campbell says he'd raised concerns about the amassing and crushing of cars at the National Steel site with Environment Canterbury, the city council and his former local MP Ruth Dyson, but nothing came of it.

A scrap metal yard on fire in Christchurch has been investigated several times by the city council, but has always been fully compliant with the city’s planning rules, a councillor says.

Linwood ward councillor Yani Johanson believes the city’s district plan is far too lenient and last year he called on the council to tighten up the rules surrounding the operation of metal recycling and dumping yards.

The fire engulfed hundreds of cars piled about 15m high at the National Steel scrap metal yard in Woolston on Wednesday night and is still burning on Thursday. Evacuated residents have yet to return home.

Neighbouring resident Phil Campbell said his wife and two young children stayed with other family for the night.

He said he had raised concerns in recent years about the amassing and crushing of cars at the National Steel site with Environment Canterbury, the city council and his former local MP Ruth Dyson, but nothing came of it.

Marshall St was zoned residential on one side, and industrial on the other – which seemed to mean a business could do anything there, he said. The family had had bits of cars blow into their front yard and “these types of operations are known for being fire hazards”.

Campbell said he was “disheartened” to see how little say the community had about such issues.

“It was an exercise in futility,” he said about his efforts.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Phil Campbell out the front of his house as firefighters continue to fight the blaze at the scrap metal yard opposite his home.

Johanson, who lives a few streets away from the scrapyard – the former site of the Skellerup factory –said it had been investigated “a number of times” and there was a gap in the district plan that allowed this type of disruptive activity to happen so close to homes.

He said he had repeatedly put the issue forward to the council, but was still waiting for a report back on options on making the necessary district plan changes.

“The district plan is far too permissive on these types of activities. It’s not fair for residents to put up with this.”

He had been worried about the potential fire risk regarding the growing mountain of cars.

DAVID ALEXANDER/Supplied Hundreds of cars go up in flames after a fire broke out at a scrap metal yard in Christchurch.

The blaze sent flames up to six storeys high above the yard.

The fire, opposite boutique shopping mall The Tannery, started just before 8pm. About 10 nearby residents were evacuated.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters’ Union said the attending firefighters had already worked “extraordinary hours in overtime this week” and faced several equipment failures as they brought the blaze under control.

One fire truck blew a radiator hose and overheated, a union spokesperson said. Another truck, with an aerial boom arm for fighting the fire from above, lost its pump, hydraulics and electrical system, meaning the boom arm could not be moved.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Fire and Emergency staff work to keep the fire under control on Thursday morning.

“At one stage there were two mechanics on site working desperately to repair two trucks at the same time while firefighting tactics had to change due to the breakdowns,” a union statement said.

Firefighters required help from an airport appliance while fighting the blaze. It has since returned to the airport, the union said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) assistant commander Dave Berry said six fire trucks and 30 firefighters remained at the blaze just after midday. It had been contained to the main car pile, but would continue burning for some time, he said.

Diggers had arrived to pull the burnt out car pile apart, to dampen down the blaze. Firefighters would be there throughout Thursday, Berry said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Fire and Emergency estimated about 500 cars, stacked up to 15m high, went up in flames. Their efforts to contain the fire continued on Thursday morning.

The Tannery, which has about 50 boutique retailers, closed its doors because its main access, Garlands Rd, was closed due to the fire.

Centre manager Kelly Sharpe said the Tannery would be closed as long as the cordon on Garlands Rd was still there.

Fenz assistant area commander Mike Bowden said “many hundreds of car bodies” turned and one derelict building was “engulfed” in flames.

Jack Fletcher/Supplied A large fire has engulfed a scrap metal yard on Garlands Rd, in Christchurch.

“For it to actually go out, we'd need to get big diggers in and open the whole stacks up. The sheer scale of doing that is going to be a real logistical issue.”

There were “many hundreds” of small explosions overnight, which were most likely from airbags in cars.

One “fairly large explosion” was possibly from an LPG cylinder that may have still been in a car, he said.

Firefighters saved several buildings, he said.

Bowden advised residents near the fire zone to continue keeping their doors and windows shut.

“A lot of people will see the dark smoke and be pretty concerned… it's a mixture of both steam and smoke at the moment.”

It was “way too early” to determine cause of fire, he said.

Fenz incident controller Dave Key said there was “easily” 500 cars involved in the blaze. “They’re pretty much burnt out shells.”

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Assistant area commander Dave Berry says up to 60 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze on Wednesday evening. About 10 fire trucks remained at the scene on Thursday.

Key said fire staff would work with National Steel owners to get heavy machinery onto the property to “get to the seat of the fire”.

Fenz Canterbury district manager David Stackhouse said on Wednesday night about 55 firefighters fought the blaze.

Company managers were at the scene and confirmed no staff were on site when the fire started, he said.

Supplied The fire on Garlands Rd erupted just before 8pm on Wednesday.

Late on Wednesday night, Te Mana Ora issued a public health warning in relation to the smoke.

Medical officer of health Dr Matt Reid said exposure to smoke could worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease and people should close windows and doors, and reduce outdoor exercise.

Liam Vaughan, whose parents own a building next to the site was at dinner on Wednesday evening with some customers when he checked his phone and saw he had about 20 missed calls and texts telling him there had been a “giant fire” next to his shop.

Looking at the scene on Thursday morning, Vaughan said he shared Campbell’s concerns and was also worried there may be a fire one day.

Sam Hoeflich Up to 500 cars went up in flames at a Christchurch scrapyard.

“How can you pile that much combustible material and just leave it... I know the hoops my dad and anyone else with a commercial or industrial premises has to jump through to comply with fire regulations."

Another Marshall St resident, Dave Bonniface, said he did not have any concerns about the pile of cars leading up to Wednesday’s fire, but was “not surprised” by what happened.

Lyttelton resident Roo Blackmore described the sky as being “black with twirling embers and smoke”, while Opawa resident Jack Fletcher said flames were five to six storeys high.

“It was the largest fire I’ve ever seen,” he said.