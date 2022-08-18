Up to 500 cars 'burnt out shells' as fire at Christchurch scrap yard continues to burn

A large fire has engulfed a scrap metal yard on Garlands Rd, in Christchurch.

A fire that engulfed hundreds of cars piled about 15 metres high at a Christchurch scrap metal yard on Wednesday night is still burning, with evacuated residents yet to return home.

Incident controller Dave Key said the blaze, which sent flames up to six storeys high above the yard, was still burning on Thursday morning, but had “significantly reduced”.

The fire broke out at the National Steel scrap metal yard on Garlands Rd, Woolston, opposite boutique shopping mall The Tannery, just before 8pm. About 10 nearby residents were evacuated from their homes.

Cordons remained in place on Thursday morning and Key was unsure when residents could return.

DAVID ALEXANDER/Supplied Hundreds of cars went up in flames after a fire broke out at a scrap metal yard in Christchurch.

“We’ll be on the scene for most of today, but it won’t be resolved until we can get some heavy machinery to get to the seat of the fire,” Key said. No-one was hurt.

Assistant area commander Mike Bowden said “many hundreds of car bodies” burned and one derelict building was “engulfed” in flames.

As of Thursday morning there had been a “really significant knockdown”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Fire and Emergency staff work to keep the fire under control on Thursday morning.

Bowden said firefighters would be at the scene all day.

“For it to actually go out, we'd need to get big diggers in and open the whole stacks up. The sheer scale of doing that is going to be a real logistical issue."

There were “many hundreds” of small explosions overnight, which were most likely from airbags in cars.

One “fairly large explosion” was possibly from an LPG cylinder that may have still been in a car, he said.

Firefighters saved several buildings, he said.

DAVID ALEXANDER Firefighters douse the blaze on Wednesday night.

He advised residents near the fire zone to continue keeping their doors and windows shut.

“A lot of people will see the dark smoke and be pretty concerned… it's a mixture of both steam and smoke at the moment.”

It was “way too early” to determine cause of fire, he said.

Key said there was “easily” 500 cars involved in the blaze. “They’re pretty much burnt out shells.”

Key said fire staff would work with National Steel owners to get heavy machinery onto the property to “get to the seat of the fire”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Fire and Emergency estimated about 500 cars, stacked up to 15 metres high, went up in flames. Their efforts to contain the fire continued on Thursday morning.

Twenty-two firefighters were still at the scene on Thursday morning supported by five fire trucks, two aerial appliances and support vehicles.

One of the aerial appliances that faulted last night was being used in a reduced capacity.

“The boom is up, we can still put water through it, but we can’t move the boom,” Key said.

While the fault had not had a significant impact on the fire “it wasn’t zero either”, he said.

Supplied Firefighters were called to the National Steel scrap metal yard on Garlands Rd just before 8pm on Wednesday.

Last night Fenz Canterbury district manager David Stackhouse said about 55 firefighters fought the blaze.

“These types of fires historically take some time, there’s a pile 12-15 metres high, we’ve probably got 500 car bodies involved, they don’t go out until we can open it all up.”

Company managers were at the scene and confirmed there were no staff on site when the fire started, Stackhouse said.

Sam Hoeflich Up to 500 cars went up in flames at a Christchurch scrap yard.

Smoke was a "toxic hazard", so people in nearby properties were advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed, Stackhouse said on Wednesday night.

Late on Wednesday night, Te Mana Ora issued a public health warning in relation to the smoke.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Matt Reid said exposure to smoke could worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease and people should close windows and doors, and reduce outdoor exercise.

Neighbouring resident Phil Campbell said his wife and two young children stayed with other family for the night.

He said he'd raised concerns in recent years about the amassing and crushing of cars on the site with Environment Canterbury, the city council and his former local MP Ruth Dyson, but nothing came of it.

Marshall St was zoned residential on one side, and industrial on the other – which seemed to mean a business could do anything there, he said. The family had had bits of cars blow into their front yard and "these types of operations are known for being fire hazards".

Supplied A plume of smoke above the fire at the National Stell scrap metal yard.

Lyttelton resident Roo Blackmore described the sky as being “black with twirling embers and smoke”, while Opawa resident Jack Fletcher said flames were five to six storeys high.

“It was the largest fire I’ve ever seen,” he said.