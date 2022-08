A truck and pedestrian have been involved in a crash on Styx Mill Rd, Christchurch.

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by a truck in Christchurch.

The incident happened at a residential address on Styx Mill Rd, Casebrook, about 9.10am on Tuesday.

Police said the pedestrian had sustained serious injuries and was being taken to hospital.

Traffic management was in place.

A St John spokesperson said a rapid response unit and one ambulance were sent to the scene.