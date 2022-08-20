National Portrait: Gavin Bishop, telling New Zealand's stories

He was once, twice, three times a winner. Whenever Gavin Bishop​ sat down he had to get up again and accept another award. And he delivered a new speech each time. You can be sure no-one went unthanked.

That was at the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults in Wellington in early August. Bishop’s beautiful, large-format book Atua: Māori Gods and Heroes won the illustration award, the non-fiction award and finally the big prize, the Margaret Mahy Book of the Year.

“It was overwhelming, nerve-racking,” Bishop says a few days later in his studio at the back of his large, Victorian-era wooden house on the slopes of the Port Hills overlooking Christchurch.

But it is not completely unfamiliar territory for him. Atua gave Bishop his fifth Book of the Year prize since 2000 – three for his own books and two more as an illustrator of books by others. That makes Bishop, 76, who is Ngāti Pukeko, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Mahuta and Tainui, our most lauded picture book illustrator and author.

You could say he has a knack for balancing whimsical subjects and hefty topics. It is the latter that have won the big prizes – colonialism in The House That Jack Built, New Zealand history in Aotearoa, and Māori mythology in Atua.

The ambition of these books can sometimes seem daunting. He remembers when his publisher rang to ask if he was keen to do a large-format picture book that was “a history of New Zealand for the last 64 million years”.

He laughs: “How the hell can you squeeze that into 64 pages?”

After a brief panic, he made lists of topics, drawing on history along with more idiosyncratic things.

“I looked at disasters, because kids love disasters. I looked at quirky things like the carrot at Ohakune, the giant fish down at Rakaia. I put some of my family into it.”

That was Aotearoa, and it was a big success. It has spawned sequels, including the Wildlife of Aotearoa Colouring Book, out in November.

“Colouring books have been maligned for a long time,” he claims.

Atua is dramatic, or cinematic. The book opens in complete blackness: Te Kore, Te Pō, Te Ao. The darkness lifts slowly and then the first gods appear, and then the demigods, unfolding in some kind of cosmic time. It ends with human migrations to Aotearoa.

Bishop went back to old collections of myths and creation stories and consulted a cousin in Whakatāne who is steeped in mātauranga Māori and offered esoteric slants.

Supplied The cover of Gavin Bishop’s prizewinning book Atua.

Of all the gods and demigods, Bishop has a special fondness for Māui, the trickster and shapeshifter whose exploits he has illustrated before.

“He’s a really interesting character, he’s lovely. People don’t really understand that. Even in New Zealand, people have done books about Māui and made him into a superhero.”

When the Disney movie Moana came out, Bishop was approached by the New York Times for his opinion on the depiction of Māui as a goofy strongman. It’s clear he didn’t really approve.

He sees Māui as a smart kid with ADHD. “I think that sums him up. Impulsive, clever and full of action.”

The picture book about colonialism, The House That Jack Built, appeared more than 20 years ago and was probably ahead of its time. It seems right that it is having a revival and will be used in schools in the new history syllabus.

The book was important in other ways. Until then, he had been a high school art teacher, and it is easy to imagine his calm but wry manner in the classroom. But after The House That Jack Built, he took the plunge, quit his day job and went full-time as an author and illustrator.

His wife, Vivien, is also an artist, and they have shared this house for 52 years. They have three daughters and three grandchildren.

He has worked on more than 70 books. He won the Prime Minister’s Award for Literary Achievement in 2019, in the non-fiction category. Despite these and other successes, he is conscious, as writers for children often seem to be, of a pecking order.

“There is a hierarchy in the world of literature,” he says. “Probably at the top is poetry and then fiction, then non-fiction, and you keep going and finally end up with stuff written for children.”

In other places, such as Japan and some Scandinavian countries, children’s literature has equal footing, he says. He believes the hierarchy is an English thing.

It is reflected in the prize money. You take home $60,000 if you win the fiction prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, compared to $7500 for the Margaret Mahy award.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff There is still a hierarchy in publishing, Gavin Bishop says, and writing for kids is at the bottom.

But the growing maturity and depth of children’s publishing over four decades is impressive, and he singles out New Zealand’s book designers for special praise.

So where to, after Aotearoa and Atua? The research for Bishop’s next big topic is on display. There is a stack of books on the New Zealand Wars by Vincent O’Malley, and he’s also been reading historian James Belich​ and dipping into the accounts of the wars written by James Cowan​ back in the 1920s.

“They are fantastic,” he says, of the Cowan books. “God, they’re good. There’s so much material.”

His large-format picture book about the New Zealand Wars should be out next year. There are painted boards of war scenes stacked in the studio, and sketches of a pā on a desk. He still works by hand.

He spent 18 months on the text, which has been checked by O’Malley. He has visited the Tawhiti Museum in Taranaki, with its “breathtaking” war dioramas made by Nigel Ogle​.

He also has a personal link. His Tainui grandfather, Benjamin McKay​, was a 16-year-old boy in Waikato during the wars.

“It’s a hell of a long time ago, a whole different world,” he says. “He was dead 10 years before I was born. I find it intriguing to think of the life he must have known.”

These are big stretches of time. Bishop’s mother was born when the old man was 68 and had moved from Waikato to the bottom of the South Island.

The past was largely mysterious until the late 1980s when Bishop and his brother Russell, who has had a distinguished career in Māori education, became curious about the Māori side of their family. They had only a couple of names and a place as a start, but Bishop remembers a “week of amazing discovery” that seemed almost fated.

He tells a remarkable story of two Pākehā-seeming brothers finding previously unknown relatives in Whakatāne and Ngāruawāhia, and coming across handwritten names deep in the Anglican archives in Auckland. Their grandfather’s six older siblings were listed as having been baptised by Bishop Selwyn in 1846.

Like a quest in a story, they kept finding the right people who directed them to their next stop.

“It blew our minds. It was almost like a finger coming out of the sky pointing at us, saying, ‘You need to know all these things’.”

They went to a family reunion at Port Waikato. Their grandfather was one of 15 children, so it was vast, like a cross-section of New Zealand society. Some seemed very Māori and others seemed very Pākehā.

“I have that in the back of my mind all the time,” he says. “I keep revisiting those things.”

David Alexander/Stuff Gavin Bishop in 2003 with a spread from The House That Jack Built. Discovering his family history gave him more confidence to tackle subjects such as colonialism.

Did this family history change him? Of course. More than anything, it increased his confidence in writing about New Zealand subjects.

“I want our kids to know about what’s here.”

He plans to return to the scene of the stories in September, for an unveiling of a photo of his great-grandmother, Irihapeti Te Paea​. She and her sister helped save the historic St John’s church in Te Awamutu from being torched by upset locals in 1864, after the massacre at nearby Rangiaowhia.

He reflects that, in a funny way, his writing career seemed fated too. He was a touring art adviser for the Ministry of Education in the late 1970s when a teacher in Dunedin asked if he had ever thought about kids’ books.

How did she know, he wondered. She went on to say that her son worked for Oxford University Press in Wellington and was looking for New Zealand picture books.

So that night, in a hotel room in Lumsden, Southland, he opened a blank exercise book and started writing his first story, Bidibidi.

“I had no idea what I was doing.”

But everything followed from that meeting, and that leap of faith.