Person critically injured in crash north of Christchurch
A person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after crashing into a tree.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Ferry Rd, near Beach Rd in Kaiapoi, about 3.15am on Sunday.
The driver had left the road and crashed into a tree, a police spokesperson said.
The road was closed while emergency services attended.
The injured person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, the spokesperson said.
“Police are making inquiries in to the circumstances of the crash,” they said.