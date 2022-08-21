Person critically injured in crash north of Christchurch

A person suffered critical injuries after crashing into a tree on Ferry Rd, near Beach Rd in Kaiapoi, early on Sunday. (Screenshot)

A person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after crashing into a tree.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Ferry Rd, near Beach Rd in Kaiapoi, about 3.15am on Sunday.

The driver had left the road and crashed into a tree, a police spokesperson said.

The road was closed while emergency services attended.

The injured person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, the spokesperson said.

“Police are making inquiries in to the circumstances of the crash,” they said.