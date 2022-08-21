Scooter and car collide in Christchurch, two hurt

Emergency services respond to a crash at the intersection of Lake Terrace Rd and Fairway Drive in Christchurch.

Two people have been injured, including one seriously, after a scooter and car collided in suburban Christchurch.

The crash happened at the intersection of Fairway Drive and Lake Tce Rd in Shirley just before 3.30pm on Sunday.

Two people were taken to hospital: one with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries, a St John spokesperson said.

Passerby Paul Bowden said the crash involved a scooter and a red car.

The road was closed while emergency services treated the motorcyclist, but had since reopened, he said.