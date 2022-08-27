Ngaio Marsh House is Christchurch's hidden cultural treasure

The Ngaio Marsh House sits up a steep driveway in the Cashmere Hills above Christchurch.

In the hills above Christchurch, tucked at the end of a steep curving driveway, sits a white villa.

The small house in the Cashmere Hills may seem unassuming, but it is one of Christchurch’s lesser known and unique treasures.

It is the former home of celebrated crime writer, theatre director and artist Ngaio Marsh, preserved largely as it was when she died there in 1982, complete with many of her possessions. Inside the clapboard villa is a trove of artwork, furniture and mementos that tell the story of an extraordinary life spent in the home from childhood to old age.

There is the riding crop she used with her beloved childhood pony Frisk, the green chair where she wrote most of her 32 best-selling crime novels, a jar of the green ink she used to write them, framed photographs of acting royalty taken when they came to visit, and the lift installed to allow her to access her writing studio when she was writing her final novel at the age of 86.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The green chair in the Long Room is where Marsh wrote many of her best-selling crime novels.

Some of these objects will appear in a new exhibition opening today at Tūranga, Christchurch’s central library to mark the fortieth anniversary of Marsh’s death and to bring fresh attention to her house museum in the hills nearby.

The house has been managed and preserved as a museum by a trust since 1996. Guided tours, which cost $20, can be booked through a revamped website.

Marsh moved into the newly built house with her mother and father in 1906 at the age of 12. They lived in a tent for a short period while it was being built for them.

Marsh quickly fell in love with the place and later said the house was “the fourth member of the family”.

Supplied Marsh was called one of the Queens of Crime, along with Agatha Christie, Dorothy L. Sayers, and Margery Allingham.

She writes glowingly about her childhood there in the 1965 autobiography, Black Beech and Honeydew.

"There was a lawn in front and an orchard behind. To me they were extensive but I don't suppose they amounted to more than a quarter of an acre.

“From the branches of a Wellingtonia I looked south across rooftops and gardens to a plantation of oaks with a river flowing through it where we kept our rowing boat."

Stuff Marsh, seen here in October 1980, lived in the house until her death in 1982.

Ngaio Marsh House and Heritage Trust volunteer Jill Kerr guides regular tours through this biography of a house. She says Marsh, who was known for her ever-present cigarette as an adult, was once caught during childhood with some local children down by the river wrapping pine needles in newspaper and trying to smoke them.

In the dining room of the house, are two reminders of this childhood. In the dark timber-lined room near the red brick fireplace on the dark burgundy carpet sits her toy box. And above the door to the kitchen, hangs Frisk’s riding crop.

There are also reminders of her life as an adult in this room. The placemats on the dining table are decoupage artworks made by Marsh and her friend Nelly Rhodes when they ran a shop together in London called Touch and Go from 1928 to 1932. It was during this time in London that Marsh started writing her first detective novel, A Man Lay Dead.

The furniture and even the curtain fabric in this room are also markers of her frequent trips to England. She would travel to England by boat as she was afraid of flying. This allowed her to bring back from England items like a writing desk, Russian carriage lamps and a grandfather clock.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The dining room of Ngaio Marsh’s former home features many of her former possessions.

The dark timber that lines the walls of this room also takes us forward to another chapter of Marsh’s life. Near one of the doorways, small pinprick holes can be seen in the timber. These are holes left by errant darts thrown by young actors invited to the house for Marsh’s frequent parties. A dartboard once hung on this wall to entertain her guests.

Marsh’s house was a creative and social hub for Christchurch’s theatre world. From the 1940s onwards, Marsh directed a series of Shakespeare plays in Christchurch, mentoring young actors like Sam Neill and former Court Theatre artistic director Elric Hooper.

In later years, if anyone from the English stage toured through Christchurch, they would pay pilgrimage to Marsh’s hilltop home. There are photographs of Derek Jacobi, Ian Richardson, and Sam Neill in the home. Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh paid a visit when they performed in Christchurch in 1948.

She would entertain people in the Long Room, which sparkles with original art from the likes of Olivia Spencer Bower on its pale blue walls and is filled with brightly coloured furniture with equally bright throw cushions.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Long Room, with its colourful furniture, was where Marsh entertained many guests and held theatre rehearsals.

“If these walls could talk,” says Kerr.

“Anyone from the English stage came to New Zealand they would make a beeline for here. A lot of her student actors came here for rehearsals and this is where she entertained.”

The Long Room was also a creative space. At the far end of the room, between a picture window overlooking Christchurch and a piano, sits a green armchair. Marsh wrote her novels in this chair. She would write them out in long hand using green ink and then her secretary would type them up using a typewriter that is also on display in the house.

The typewriter is on display in the writer’s studio that Marsh installed beneath the Long Room in later life. The studio offers a wealth of intimate objects from her lfe as a writer. There is the typewriter, a jar of Marsh’s signature green ink, a pair of her glasses and a cigarette lighter. A manilla folder that was used to hold her handwritten manuscripts is covered in artful doodles and notes to herself.

One note reads: “Questions: Who did the crime? What was it? Where was it done? With what? Why was it done? How was it done? When was it done? The lot.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A manilla folder used by Marsh for artful doodles and notes on her latest crime novel.

Marsh wrote her last novel, Light Thickens, in this room. By then, a lift had been installed between the studio and the rooms above as ill health meant she could no longer take the stairs. The lift took seven minutes to take her between floors.

Above the studio, is the bedroom where Marsh died in 1982.

The room is full of her artistic flair, with pale yellow walls, a splash of colourful wallpaper and a blue ceiling. There is a painting by Douglas MacDiarmid on the wall, along with photographs of her parents, whose room this was until 1948.

The bed where she died has a pale blue and cream floral cover, which a matching rug that runs up the wall above.

The wardrobe is full of examples of her stylish and colourful clothes, many purchased from famous designers on Savile Row in London. There is also a display of her many berets, which she was rarely seen without.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Marsh often gave away items of clothing during her lifetime. After her death, some people donated them back to the house museum. House guide Jill Kerr with a fine silk ballgown purchased by Marsh in London.

She gave many of the clothes away to friends in later life. After she died, many of them were donated back to the house museum.

After Marsh died in 1982, the house and its contents were left to her cousin, John Dacres-Mannings. The majority of Marsh’s possessions and furniture were left in the house while it was rented out to tenants for over a decade.

Then in 1996, a group of people managed to raise enough money to buy the house and preserve it as a unique house museum owned and managed by the trust. The purchase means this fascinating slice of Christchurch’s cultural history can provide insight into one of New Zealand’s literary greats for future generations.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The bedroom with its pale blue ceiling, floral bed and high-backed chair.

Trustee Liz Crawshaw said it was amazing that Marsh’s home and possessions were so perfectly preserved 40 years after her death.

“Most people in Christchurch would have no idea that this reasonably unassuming property hidden away up this steep driveway was where the great and good came.

“There is a real sense of how she lived her life here.

“This place was a creative hub where people came to have an audience with a dame.”