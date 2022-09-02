Meates vs Mauger - who should lead Christchurch city?

Watch as leading mayoral candidates Phil Mauger and David Meates discuss the future of Ōtautahi Christchurch with The Press editor Kamala Hayman.

Mauger has promoted himself as a can-do city leader, but can he come up with the right solutions?

Former district health board chief executive Meates has lengthy experience leading a complex organisation but has never been a city councillor.

Who do you think will be the best mayor for Christchurch? Join the discussion on Friday, September 16 – the day voting opens – and decide who you will vote for.

READ MORE:

* Health boss turned mayoral candidate David Meates strives for a 'vibrant, forward-thinking' city

* Phil Mauger - who styles himself as the 'people's councillor' - on a 'different' form of leadership and cutting down bureaucracy

* Christchurch City Council staff feel 'disempowered and undervalued', survey shows

* Former health board boss considers entering Christchurch's mayoral race



The forum will be jointly hosted by Te Pūtahi director Jessica Halliday and The Press editor Kamala Hayman. at Tūranga, Christchurch’s central library.

The hour-long forum starts at 5.30pm.

Register at Eventbrite if you would like to attend the forum in person. Registration is free but numbers are strictly limited so booking is essential. You can also tune in to watch the livestream on Stuff from 5.30.