$300k raised to help replace outdated and 'creepy' Christchurch facilities

A flyover of the designs for Canterbury's planned new outpatients mental health facility for children and adolescents, to be called Kahurangi.

More than $300,000 was raised on Saturday night towards replacing the outdated and “creepy” outpatients facilities currently used by Canterbury children in mental health distress.

Work has begun on a $13.5 million facility at Hillmorton Hospital to replace the ageing outpatients unit for children and adolescents at Princess Margaret Hospital, described by one young patient as “creepy”.

The new unit will be called Kahurangi, meaning “blue skies”, a name gifted by Ngāi Tūāhuriri.

The Māia Health Foundation has pledged $6m to enhance the facility with the remaining $7.5m funded by the taxpayer. The foundation’s fundraising dinner and auction on Saturday night has taken its fundraising total for Kahurangi to $3.5m, leaving it $2.5m yet to be raised.

SUPPLIED Work has begun on a new outpatients facility for children and adolescents needing mental health treatment.

READ MORE:

* $1m grant boosts plans to replace 'outdated' youth mental health facility

* Rundown mental health facility 'felt like a prison' for depressed teenager

* Frightening wait for help to treat anorexic son highlights mental health crisis



Canterbury psychiatrist Valerie Black said the outpatients service currently dealt with nearly 60 emergency presentations a month with young people often arriving in a confused and distressed state.

Māia’s contribution to the new facility meant these young people would not need to walk past the families and children waiting for scheduled appointments. She said this could be “horrific” for them and frightening for others.

“Māia’s funding will ensure our emergency care spaces are private and confidential and, most importantly, psychologically safe. It will preserve the mana of the young person and their family at what can be the most difficult time in their lives.”

SUPPLIED The new Kahurangi facility will cost $13.5m, including $6m raised by the Māia Health Foundation.

Black said the service was struggling to keep up with the high level of need from young people who were acutely unwell.

Māia chief executive Michael Flatman said the new facility would allow treatments that were not possible in the current environment.

The Māia Health Foundation was founded in May 2016 and to date has raised more than $12m for projects including upgrading of the Christchurch Hospital helipad, neonatal equipment for Christchurch Hospital and an ultrasound machine for Kaikōura.