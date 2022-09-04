Person airlifted to hospital in serious condition after cars collide

The crash happened at 5.45pm just outside Ashburton.

A person has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after two cars collided near Ashburton.

Police were called about 5.45pm to a two car crash at the intersection of Milton Rd South and Wakanui Rd in Elgin, just outside Ashburton, a police spokesperson said.

“I have reports that three people were injured, one seriously, who was airlifted to hospital,” the spokesperson said.

They added that traffic management was in place.