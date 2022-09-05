Police charge woman in alleged gang-related blackmail case

Police have arrested a woman in relation to an alleged intimidation and extortion scheme. (File photo)

Police have charged a second person with blackmail after a man allegedly threatened to burn a person’s property to extort thousands of dollars.

A 28-year-old woman will appear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday charged with being party to blackmail.

It comes after a patched member of the Mongol gang was arrested last month for allegedly threatening to destroy someone’s property in order to obtain money.

Police allege that on multiple occasions between May and June, the 36-year-old man made threats of violence towards the victim’s partner and young children.

The victim transferred tens of thousands of dollars into the woman’s bank account as a result of the intimidation, police allege.

He was also charged with offering to supply class A and B controlled drugs and conspiracy to commit burglary.

A 37-year-old man, a concrete worker who police say is also a patched member of the Mongols, also appeared in court last month charged with blackmail, possession of a knife in public, possession of a weapon, and failing to assist with a search.

The man is alleged to have threatened to “burn a person’s property” in order to obtain thousands of dollars. Court documents state he allegedly threatened to torch a car.

His lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on August 5 and elected trial by jury.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said organised gangs often use intimidation to extort money from people.

“Anyone who assists gangs in their offending can expect to be held to account,” he said.

Last month, police arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly conspiring to commit commercial burglaries with the 36-year-old member of the Mongols.

The arrests were part of Operation Cobalt, a national police campaign against organised crime.