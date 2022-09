The scene of the crash on Martindales Rd in Christchurch.

A man who died in a crash in Christchurch last month has been named.

Police named the man, who died in a single-vehicle crash on Martindales Rd in Heathcote Valley early on August 27, as Maxim Joseph Francis Huston, aged 77.

A spokesperson they were still investigating the crash and extended their sympathies to family and friends.