Emergency services were called to a crash in Sheffield on Friday morning. (File photo).

A man has been seriously injured after his car crashed into a ditch in Sheffield, Selwyn, on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to Minchins Road about 7.55am.

The man was trapped in the car and “going in and out of consciousness” when firefighters arrived at the scene, a spokesperson said.

The man was freed from the car just before 9am, they said.

Two ambulances responded and took the man to Christchurch Hospital.