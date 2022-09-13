Man arrested after hit-and-run leaves cyclist critically injured

Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a bike and a vehicle on Linwood Ave in Christchurch.

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man following a hit-and-run crash on Christchurch’s Linwood Ave that left a male cyclist in critical condition.

The crash happened shortly before 4pm on Tuesday between Hereford St and Buckleys Rd.

A St John spokesperson said they were called to the incident at 3.46pm.

“Two ambulances and a manager responded to the scene and treated then transported one patient in a critical condition to Christchurch Hospital,’’ they said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff One person is in a critical condition after a collision between a bicycle and a car on Linwood Ave.

READ MORE:

* Judge considers fine for runaway truck death

* Police release names of couple killed in Taranaki crash

* Dunedin police roundup: Man reverses into ambulance before fleeing scene

* Car crashes into power pole near Palmerston North before catching fire



Traffic management was put in place while emergency services attended the scene.

A bicycle with a twisted frame and a bent back wheel was on the pavement at the scene of the incident.

The man will appear in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday on charges of failing to stop without ascertaining injury, dangerous driving causing injury and driving while disqualified third or subsequent, police said.