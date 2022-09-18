One dead and another in critical condition after two South Island crashes

A person has died in a crash on the West Coast overnight.

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash near Moana on the West Coast.

The person died at the scene and another was taken to hospital in a moderate condition after the crash on Lake Brunner Rd about 2.30am.

The road remains closed at 7.45am and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

In Canterbury, one person was flown to hospital in a critical condition after crashing into a lamppost on a rural road south of Ashburton.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Poplar Rd about 2.45am. The person taken to hospital was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police are investigating the crash.