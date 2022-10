18022018 News: A medical incident sparked an accident on the Hautapu off ramp near Cambridge SH1. Police generic.

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash on the West Coast on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on State Highway 6 between Westport and Punakiki at 4.30am, a police statement said.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene near Croninville Tce. One lane is open on State Highway 6 around the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.