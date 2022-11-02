Person in serious condition after car rolls at roundabout in Christchurch

One person is in a serious condition after a single car crash in Cashmere.

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a car rolled at a roundabout in the Christchurch suburb of Cashmere.

Emergency services were called to the single car crash at Purau Terrace near the intersection of Cashmere Rd and Barrington St. at 9.56am on Wednesday.

Police, two fire trucks, two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were at the scene.

Alden Williams/Stuff

A police spokesperson said Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) were assisting with one of the car’s occupants.

Both patients would be transported to Christchurch Hospital.