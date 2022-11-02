Lions escaped Sydney's Taronga Zoo, sparking a lockdown ... read more

Person in serious condition after car rolls at roundabout in Christchurch

11:36, Nov 02 2022
One person is in a serious condition after a single car crash in Cashmere.
Alden Williams/Stuff
Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a car rolled at a roundabout in the Christchurch suburb of Cashmere.

Emergency services were called to the single car crash at Purau Terrace near the intersection of Cashmere Rd and Barrington St. at 9.56am on Wednesday.

Police, two fire trucks, two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were at the scene.

Police were investigating the circumstances of the accident, the spokesperson said.
A police spokesperson said Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) were assisting with one of the car’s occupants.

Both patients would be transported to Christchurch Hospital.

 