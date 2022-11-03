Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Christchurch

The serious crash between a motorcycle and a car happened on Pound Rd, Christchurch, early on Tuesday.

A motorcyclist has died in hospital two days after a collision with another vehicle in Christchurch.

The crash happened on Pound Rd, between Yaldhurst and Buchanan roads, just after 5.30am on Tuesday.

Four ambulances and two rapid response vehicles responded and treated two people – one in critical condition and one in moderate condition.

Both were taken to Christchurch Hospital, a St John spokesperson said at the time.

On Thursday, police confirmed the motorcyclist had since died.

“Our condolences are with their family at this time,” they said in a statement.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.