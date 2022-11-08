Final upgrade for Christchurch's Cranford St

An aerial image of Cranford St, left, where it meets the Christchurch Northern Corridor, right.

A section of Cranford St south of the Christchurch Northern Corridor will be upgraded with new median islands, a footpath and kerb and channel.

It will be the final stage of work in this area of Cranford St, the Christchurch City Council says.

“This part of the Christchurch Northern Corridor crosses some particularly soft ground adjacent to the Dudley Creek diversion,” planning and delivery manager Jacob Bradbury said.

“We expected there would be some settlement over time so we have waited to do this final stage of work until it settled down.”

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday and take about three weeks to complete.

One lane on the east side of the road will be closed and a 30kph speed limit will be in place.

To help with traffic flow, work will shift to opposite sides of the road to cater for morning and evening peak traffic.

The more disruptive work – involving removal and relevelling of the existing road surface, sealing and line marking – will be done at night when there are fewer vehicles on the road. This work is scheduled from 8pm to 6am from December 4 to 6. The road will close during these times, but detours will be available.

The work is funded through a cost-sharing agreement between Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, the Christchurch City Council, Fulton Hogan, Aurecon and Jacobs.