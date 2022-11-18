Fast-food off the menu as car crash leaves KFC and Taco Bell without power

The crash happened outside KFC in Linwood, Christchurch, on Friday morning. (File photo)

Fans of KFC and Taco Bell will be going hungry after two fast-food restaurants were left without power when a driver crashed into a power box outside a Christchurch mall.

The crash happened on the corner of Linwood Ave and Chelsea St, outside KFC near Eastgate Mall, about 9.30am on Friday.

Lines company Orion said nearly 200 customers had been left without electricity because of the incident, and that power to KFC and Taco Bell would not be back on until late afternoon or early evening.

Danny Chand, the director of neighbouring mechanic workshop On The Go, said he saw a person driving a red Toyota Surf fast before going off the road and hitting a power box.

READ MORE:

* Restaurant Brands lifts NZ sales by $51m; Covid closures cost it $26m

* Taco Bell restaurant coming to Wellington's Cuba St

* Taco fans queue to be first to order at South Island's first Taco Bell



Chand said he heard a “loud bang” and he and his team rushed over with a fire extinguisher to prevent an electrical fire from starting.

“It’s lucky no-one was walking or in front of KFC, they would have whipped them out,” he said.

“If he had missed that box he would have come in my window.”

A police spokesperson said two people suffered minor injuries in the crash.