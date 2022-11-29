Cross returns to top of Citizens' War Memorial in Christchurch

The cross has been put back on top of Christchurch's historic Citizens' War Memorial, marking a significant milestone in its reinstatement.

The restoration of Christchurch’s historic Citizens’ War Memorial has reached a significant milestone with the return of the cross to the top of the structure.

The memorial is being reinstated on a new site in Cathedral Square, where the police kiosk used to be, to make way for the restored Christ Church Cathedral and a new visitors’ centre.

The cross was reestablished atop the central structure on Saturday, and work to reattach the bronze figures was next.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said once the scaffolding was removed, the bronze figures would be reattached and the memorial “revealed and recognisable to the public” by Anzac Day next year.

READ MORE:

* First bronze sculpture craned away from Christchurch war memorial

* Christchurch’s Citizens’ War Memorial blessed ahead of its removal for restoration of Christ Church Cathedral

* RSA fury at cenotaph move delays revealed in documents

* Heritage advocates: Christchurch war memorial not a 'chess piece'



“It will be very special to have the restored memorial the focal point again of Christchurch’s dawn service, as it was before the earthquakes.’’

The restoration work was “extremely complex” as the stonemasons had to ensure each stone was reinstated within millimetres of its original position, Rutledge said.

“There is still some intricate work ahead but we’re confident the final result will restore the memorial to its former glory.”

Christchurch City Council/Supplied Christchurch’s Citizens’ War Memorial received a blessing in March 2021 ahead of its removal for repair, strengthening and eventual relocation.

The memorial would look the same as it always had, but would have a stronger internal structure and foundation.

Jim Lilley, of the Christchurch Memorial RSA, had been involved in the reinstatement from its inception and said it was somewhere locals and visitors could acknowledge those who had given their lives for New Zealand.

“I see it as their headstone at home. Most of us can’t easily travel to far afield countries where New Zealanders have served. The memorial is a place close to home we can visit to commemorate personal connections with veterans and military personnel.”