Letters reveal legendary film director's long Kiwi friendship and NZ visit

When Alfred Hitchcock came on holiday to New Zealand in 1967, he popped in to see an old friend in the Wellington suburbs. A collection of letters reveals his 50-year Kiwi friendship for the first time, reports Charlie Gates.

When Alfred Hitchcock visited New Zealand in 1967, a media circus followed.

The film director was greeted at airports by television news crews, journalists turned up unannounced at his hotel for interviews, and people called him in the middle of the night to pitch movie ideas.

It was all part of being the celebrity version of Hitchcock - the amiable, smartly-dressed and very English film director who hosted a weekly prime-time television show and was coming to the end of a career that had redefined mainstream cinema.

But Hitchcock wasn’t in New Zealand to court media attention.

He was here to visit an old friend.

Stuff Alfred Hitchcock and his wife, Alma, stroll past All Saints church in Palmerston North in 1967. Photo: Manawatu Standard Historic Collection.

He first met Sarah Hughes, or Hughie as he called her, in the 1920s when they both started working for a film studio in London. Hughes, who everyone called Sadie, was a telephone operator and Hitchcock designed title cards for silent movies. She was 27 and he was 21.

They became fast friends. Hitchcock even invited her to work on his films when he became a director five years after they first met.

It was an offer that she couldn’t accept. Instead, in 1924, she moved to New Zealand.

They kept in touch through a long exchange of letters, preserved to this day. But they did not see each other again until October 4, 1967, when Hitchcock called at a little wooden villa at 14 Bentinck Avenue, Wellington, and knocked on the door.

Supplied Sadie Hughes working as a telephone operator at the Famous Players-Lasky film studio in London in the 1920s.

There is a black and white photograph of Hughes in the 1920s working at Famous Players-Lasky film studio in London.

She is sitting in front of a switchboard, a headset over her curly dark hair. The horn of an old-fashioned telephone is strapped to her chest and pointing towards her mouth.

Hughes loved working at the studio. She started there in 1920, aged 27, as a telephone operator and later became the manager’s private secretary. She was born in London in 1893 and, before the studio, worked as a hotel receptionist and a secretary in the civil service.

Supplied Sadie Hughes loved working in show business as a young woman in the 1920s London film industry.

In later years, her eyes sparkled when she talked of her studio days. Of standing in for an actress who had stormed off the set in a tantrum, and being shot from behind so the audience would never know.

Hitchcock started at the studio in 1921. Hughes thought he was funny and clever; a hard worker who was easier company than some of the tightly wound actors.

Film editor and scriptwriter Alma Reville joined the studio in 1923. Over the next couple of years she would become Hitchcock’s steadfast creative collaborator and then his wife.

The three of them quickly became friends.

Hitchcock climbed the ranks of the studio. In 1924, he was appointed as assistant director on a film called The Blackguard, filming in Berlin. Alma was heading to Germany with Hitchcock for the shoot as a scriptwriter and assistant. They asked Hughes to come along and help.

Supplied Hughes learnt to drive in the 1920s, which was considered unusual for a woman at that time.

It was a life-changing opportunity for Hughes. She loved London and found working in show business a genuine thrill. But her mother was unwell and family members were pressuring her to take on caring duties. Her mother also disapproved of her heading to Germany.

Meanwhile, her older brother Jack had recently moved to New Zealand and was calling on his younger sister to join him and bring their mother.

And so, instead of working with the man who would soon become the biggest film director of the 20th century, Hughes respected her family’s wishes. While the Hitchcocks were filming in Germany, she and her mother sailed for New Zealand in November 1924.

But the parting started a lifelong correspondence between the three friends.

Supplied The Hitchcocks and Hughes exchanged letters from the 1920s to the 1970s.

The handwritten letters and postcards to Hughes from the Hitchcocks span nearly half a century. Postcards started arriving from Alfred

even before Hughes left for New Zealand. They were cryptic, playful and perhaps a little bit flirty.

The first one arrived from Berlin on October 7, 1924. It features a black and white photograph of a historical bridge in Berlin with a pair of pointy turrets in the background.

On the back, in large florid handwriting, is written:

“Sadie dear, Is that you? Regards, Hitchy.”

Supplied A postcard sent by Alfred Hitchcock to Hughes with an inset of the cryptic message on the back: “Is that you?”

Another note, from the Carlton Hotel in Interlaken, Switzerland, was sent around the time Alfred and Alma became engaged. It has a drawing of two love hearts impaled on an arrow. The caption reads:

“Dear Sadie. Two hearts on a skewer. Hitch.”

Alma’s letters were more chatty. On October 8, 1924, a few weeks before Hughes left for New Zealand, Alma wrote on headed letter paper from the Berlin film studio, detailing an evening at a cabaret night.

Supplied A hand-drawn cartoon from Hitchcock to Hughes soon after he got engaged to Alma Reville.

“[Actor] Frank Stanmore really had a fit when girls came on with very little on. He was a scream.”

“How are you getting along? And when are you going to New Zealand? … I’m afraid that if you do go in November I shall not see you again.

“Do write me a long letter and tell me all the news. I just eat letters here. They’re like a breath of England. (How dramatic!) That’s a result of helping Hitchy write more scenes in the script, I suppose.”

“Hitchy also sends love”.

Supplied Another postcard to Hughes from Hitchcock in the 1920s, sent from Zurich, simply states: I am too tired to write.

Alma kept it up after Hughes moved to New Zealand.

“I have so often wondered how you are getting along and if you miss us and the film business or if you are married,” she wrote in September 1925.

“Are you ever coming back to England again? I wish you would write me and tell me what is happening to you and does your mother like NZ? I hope her health is better there.

“How I wish you were in England now. I am now elevated to the rank of assistant director, so now would be your chance of being continuity writer. Why not come back?”

It was an offer that Hughes couldn’t accept.

Supplied Alma Hitchcock sent Hughes a photograph of their new cottage in the English countryside.

By 1929, Hitchcock had directed nine silent movies in four years, was being hailed as the “boy wonder of British film”, and was earning the equivalent in today’s New Zealand dollars of $1.3m a year. Alma and Alfred married in December 1926 and had a daughter, Patricia, the next year.

Hughes wrote to congratulate them and Alma replied.

“It was awfully nice of you to congratulate Hitchy on his success – he has worked very, very hard and really does deserve it – and he’s just the same as ever,” Alma replied.

“Oh, sometimes, Hughie, it seems too good to be true, for we’re so happy and have everything we could wish for – all I can say is I hope sincerely that you are as happy.”

She again writes about the career opportunities Hughes might find in the film industry if she returned to England.

“You’d have heaps of chances now. I gave up the work of course when we were married, but I am now doing scenarios [script outlines], which is very convenient as I can work at home, and it’s very useful pocket money.”

Hughes had by now married Bertram Hutcherson, or Bert, a clerk at the Harbour Board in Wellington. They built a house in Strathmore Park soon after their wedding.

“We are quite old married folk now, aren’t we?'' Alma wrote.

Then they lost touch. Hughes was busy raising two children and looking after her sick mother, who lived to the age of 103. While Hitchcock was redefining modern cinema, moving to America to direct a string of classic Hollywood movies, and building a media empire.

Supplied Bert and Sadie Hutcherson in later life.

Soon after her mother’s death in 1961, Hughes went on holiday to London with Bert. While there, they somehow managed to reach Alfred Hitchcock on the telephone. A seemingly impossible feat, especially considering Hitchcock would almost certainly have been in Hollywood.

Perhaps her name, a nostalgic pang from his youth, got her past the receptionist and brought Hitchcock to the phone. He recognised her voice immediately, even though he hadn’t heard it for 38 years.

They didn’t meet, but the call reignited their friendship. In April 1967, Alma resumed correspondence.

“You never know, we might visit New Zealand one day. We have been around the world twice, but never touched New Zealand – And if we had, we would probably not have known where to find you – now we do.”

Staff photographer/Stuff Alfred Hitchcock gives an interview at The Grand hotel in Palmerston North during his visit. Photo: Manawatu Standard Historic Collection

Six months later, on October 2, 1967, Alfred and Alma touched down at Auckland Airport. Television news cameras and reporters were there to greet him.

Hitchcock, as always, relished the attention. He loved courting publicity, even while on holiday, and New Zealand was no different. Everywhere he went he granted interviews.

In Rotorua, he confessed a macabre urge to throw a baby into the mud pools.

“They were fascinating mud pools,’’ Hitchcock impishly told reporters.

“What a lovely, dirty brown.”

Staff photographer/Stuff The Hitchcocks visited Palmerston North during their visit to New Zealand.

In Palmerston North, he inquired about whether there was a Palmerston South.

In Wellington, he told reporters about his idea for a spy thriller set in New Zealand.

“Since you would have to use sheep, you could have one marked with a secret message,” he said.

“Then you could have the spy running about searching for the secret sheep with the secret message, and the secret sheep could disappear among the millions of other sheep.”

Staff photographer/Stuff Alfred and Alma Hitchcock explore The Square in Palmerston North during their Kiwi trip.

Alma, meanwhile, was asked in an interview about the domestic arrangements in her Bel Air home. She said it was fitted with the “kitchen to end all kitchens”.

“It is a privilege when we entertain you in our kitchen. We did so with Princess Grace and her husband just a few weeks before coming out here; they are great friends of ours.”

Brian Culley/Stuff Hitchcock gave interviews to many journalists during his New Zealand trip, including a press conference in Wellington.

By this time Hitchcock was in his 60s and in a creative funk. After a run of classics, including Rebecca, Rear Window, Vertigo, North by Northwest and Psycho, his two most recent films were considered critical failures; Marnie in 1964 and Torn Curtain, his 50th film, in 1966.

There was a sense that he was reaching back through the years, reconnecting with old friends and collaborators for inspiration after the recent death of key creative partners.

Hughes was one of those old friends. After 43 years apart, the Hitchcocks called on her and Bert at their little wooden villa at 14 Bentinck Ave on October 4, 1967.

Alma and Alfred took the Hutchersons out for dinner both nights they spent in Wellington. Bert and Sadie gave them a souvenir clock. Alma wrote them a letter a week after they left New Zealand.

Supplied Sadie Hughes during her time in London in the 1920s.

“Just a few hurried lines to thank you so much for the most unusual clock. It certainly will remind me of our visit to New Zealand and seeing you. I am sorry it was all such a rush at the end.”

They exchanged a few more letters and in 1969, Alma asked them over to California.

“I certainly do hope we may come to New Zealand again – but why don’t you take a trip over here? Was I dreaming it or did you say you might?”

The trip never came to pass. Alfred Hitchcock died in 1980. Alma followed in 1982.

Hughes kept the letters and postcards until her death in 1985. They were handed down to her daughter, then her granddaughter.

Despite some of them being nearly 100 years old, they are perfectly preserved.

Charlie Gates/Stuff Among Sadie Hughes’ possessions was a brown envelope full of newspaper clippings following Hitchcock’s career.

Among them is a brown envelope that Hughes filled with dozens of newspaper clippings that mentioned her old friend. It was her way of following Hitchcock’s career from afar and perhaps wondering what might have been.

Her granddaughter, who does not want to be named to avoid being approached by memorabilia dealers, said her grandmother talked fondly of her time in London working in the movie industry.

“I feel she went on to have a very quiet life. It would have been quite a contrast from the life she had in London,’’ she said.

“She would have been happier staying in London. She loved London.

“She always just looked after somebody. She looked after her mother for so long.”

Supplied The last postcard that Alfred Hitchcock sent his friend Sadie Hughes.

But there was a final postcard from Hitchcock in 1970.

Gone were the thick italics and the flirty jokes of his 1920s postcards.

Instead, it featured a simple photograph of Alma standing above a seated Hitchcock and carefully lighting the upheld cigar in his mouth.

On the reverse, Hitchcock had drawn his famous cartoon profile, seen on his television show and the countless books sold under his brand. Above the cartoon he wrote one last message to his dear friend:

“Our very best wishes.”