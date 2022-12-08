Police searching for two people who fled scene of crashed, stolen car

A car was stolen in Christchurch and almost immediately driven into a lamp-post on Thursday evening.

Police are looking for two people who fled the scene after a stolen car was crashed into a lamp-post in Christchurch.

Police responded to a report of a stolen car about 6.10pm on Thursday on Glenista Place in Parklands.

The stolen car was almost immediately crashed into a lamp-post on nearby Broadhaven Ave a short time later, a police spokesperson said.

One of the three occupants of the vehicle was arrested at the scene, while two others fled on foot.

Police are working to locate the other two occupants.