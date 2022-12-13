Biker in a serious condition after motorbikes collide on a Canterbury backroad

Ambulance crews were called to Kerrs Rd, south of Rolleston on Monday after two motorbikes collided.

A biker is in a serious condition in hospital after two motorcycles collided on a Canterbury backroad.

Emergency crews were called to Kerrs Rd – in Burnham, south of Rolleston – at 6.35pm on Monday.

Two patients were treated at the scene before being transported to Christchurch Hospital. One had serious injuries, the other had moderate injuries.

Two fire crews from Rolleston and Burnham attended the collision, as well as four St John vehicles and police.

It was not known if the two motorbikes were riding together, said a spokesperson for St John.