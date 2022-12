The incident happened in Aranui, east Christchurch, on Saturday night.

One person has been critically injured after a disorder incident in east Christchurch.

Police were called to the scene in Aranui about 10.05pm on Saturday after reports of disorder.

Emergency services also attended and one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Police said in a statement they were investigating the incident.

“Police are following lines of inquiry to ascertain what occurred.”