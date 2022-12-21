Tourists flock back to Hanmer Springs

Tourists are returning to Hanmer Springs but the town is short of seasonal workers.

Summer bookings are strong in Hanmer Springs, with the return of overseas tourists, Hurunui Tourism product development manager Graeme Abbot said.

‘‘The internationals are coming back into Hanmer, so the signs are looking good.

All the operators I have been talking to are saying everything is looking pretty good.’’

Tourists were mainly from Australia and Europe, with a few Americans.

Visitors were starting to come from Singapore and Malaysia, but the Chinese tourists had yet to return, he said.

The strong forward bookings for accommodation came on the back of a strong autumn season.

George Heard/Stuff Graeme Abbot, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa general manager said visitor numbers were “bouncing all over the show”.

Profits for the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa were ahead of expectations in the last five months.

But Mr Abbot said there was still an air of uncertainty. “The only trend is there is no trend. It is bouncing all over the show, but we are doing OK.’’

The main downside was the lack of seasonal staff in the town, but operators were adapting to meet the needs of visitors.

The pools only moved to summer hours with the 9pm closing last week, two months later than usual, due to a lack of staff, Mr Abbot said.

About 10 international workers had been employed at the pools, including one from Lithuania.

Normally around 20 to 25 overseas workers were employed at the pools over summer.

‘‘We are pleased to be able to do it because it is a special part of being in Hanmer Springs, to be able to go to the hot pools in the evening,’’ Mr Abbot said.

‘‘We are in pretty good shape, but we could always do with some more staff.’’