Person reported missing after canoe capsizes in Christchurch

One person has been reported missing in Christchurch after failing to resurface after falling out of a canoe on Christmas Day.

Two occupants were in the canoe when it capsized in Lake Roto Kohatu.

Emergency services were called about 6:50pm. One of the occupants was rescued.

The immediate area has been searched, but the missing person has not been found.

The Police National Dive Squad has been notified.

They are expected to attend the scene on Boxing Day.