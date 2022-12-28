Person hospitalised after serious crash in Christchurch

Police were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike about 9:15pm on Wednesday night.

A person has been hospitalised with critical injuries after a crash in Christchurch.

Police were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike about 9:15pm on Wednesday night.

It occurred near the intersection of Riccarton Rd and Hansons Lane.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Traffic management was in place on Wednesday night while emergency services worked at the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.