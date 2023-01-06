Victim of fatal New Year's Eve accident was a teenager, police say

Police have named the victim of a fatal New Year’s Eve crash in North Canterbury.

The victim of a fatal New Year’s Eve crash that also left three people injured was a teenager.

Police have named Rangiora resident Kaide Hancox Bailey, 15, as the person who died in the crash on Rangiora Leithfield Rd near Sefton, about 35km north of Christchurch, on December 31.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.55pm.

Kaide died at the scene and three other people were taken to hospital with injuries.

A police spokesperson said officers extended their sympathies to Kaide’s family and friends.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

The teenager was among 21 people who died on New Zealand’s roads during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

The road toll was the highest number recorded since 2017. Last year’s holiday road toll saw 16 deaths, while the year before it was 11.

Police Assistant Commissioner Bruce O'Brien said the number of lives lost was completely unacceptable.

“We're still seeing the same behaviours contributing to fatal crashes right throughout New Zealand and it’s really disappointing."