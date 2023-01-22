Passenger seriously injured as microlight lands short of runway

St John responded to the incident in North Canterbury about 2.40pm on Sunday.

A passenger has suffered serious injuries in a microlight crash during a community fundraising event in Canterbury.

The aircraft reportedly landed short of a runway on Browns Rd, in View Hill just west of Oxford, about 2.40pm on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

The pilot had moderate injuries and one passenger was had serious injuries, they said.

The person with serious injuries was taken to Christchurch Hospital, while the other patient was treated at the scene, a St John spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff from Oxford were also called to the scene and helped with initial first aid, a spokesperson said.

The incident happened during the Wheels with Wings event on Sunday – an event involving recreational aircraft and a classic and vintage car rally.

The pilot was a member of the Canterbury Recreational Aircraft Club. The club declined to comment at this stage.

The family friendly event, which ran from 10am to 4pm, was put on by the Oxford Districts Lions and Oxford Community Trust and included taking visitors for short flights.

A retired fixed-wing pilot, who did not want to be named, said he saw the aircraft take off and start its climb shortly before it “appeared to stall”.

“It caused a high rate of descent and it impacted the ground in a dry riverbed adjacent to the airstrip.”

He said he saw the aircraft had refuelled not long before the incident.

The “tail dragging aircraft” had its wings still intact, “but the landing gear was smashed up completely”, he said.

Event organiser Dave McPherson said the Civil Aviation Authority had been notified, and organisers would do their own review into what happened.

The event was a fundraiser for the Lions club, he said.

“It was a fantastic day, everybody seemed to enjoy themselves.”

He did not see the crash happen. He understood it happened away from the area where the visitors were.

“Hopefully everybody will be OK,” he said.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson confirmed the agency had been notified.

“We will get further details from the pilot in due course.”