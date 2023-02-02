Decline in Christchurch's tree canopy could be reversed under new city plan

Christchurch is losing more trees than it plants each year. A new plan hopes to reverse this trend.

A plan to restore Christchurch’s urban forest by eventually planting 8000 trees a year has been released for public comment.

The city's tree canopy fell from 15% to 13% between 2015 and 2019 despite the city council planting about 400 trees a year in its parks. Half of these are replacing trees which have been removed.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the Draft Urban Forest Plan 2023 set clear goals for how the city could boost its urban forest by planting new trees and nurturing and protecting existing ones.

“Our current urban forest is not spread across our communities equally, with some suburbs having more trees than others. We want to prioritise neighbourhoods which are lacking trees to ensure equitable tree coverage for all communities.”

This coming planting season would see the council plant about 2500 additional trees, a number which will grow to a goal of 8000 trees per year.

He said actions to protect trees on private land have also been identified in the plan.

“There is currently limited mechanisms to protect trees on private land. Growing and nurturing our urban forest will require continued support from a mix of sources, including developers, property and business owners.

“As a council we’ll also be investigating ways we can incentivise and support private landowners to retain and plant more trees.”

The council is seeking feedback on the plan via its online Have Your Say. Feedback closes on Monday, March 6.