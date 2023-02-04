Person found dead, another in a serious condition in Christchurch

Police outside an address in Bryndwr where a person was found dead and another seriously injured.

A person is dead and another is in a serious condition after an incident in Christchurch.

Police say emergency services found the dead person when they were called to an address in Eden Place, Bryndwr about 6.20pm on Saturday.

A second person was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Stuff understands police have launched a homicide investigation, and a scene examination is underway to establish what happened.

Do you know any more? Send your newstips to newstips@stuff.co.nz

Eden Place, a short cul-de-sac, is cordoned off at the intersection with Evatt St. Detectives appear to be focusing their attention on properties at the end of the street, where there are several state houses.

A resident who lives nearby, who didn’t want to be named, said she was shocked to learn someone had died. The woman said she had been home all evening, but didn’t hear anything or know what had happened. Police would often call on homes in the area, she said.

Another resident who lives in the street, who also didn’t want to be named, said they left home shortly before the incident unfolded, but said it had been “all quiet” in the hours prior, with no parties, disturbances or altercations.

The listed owner of the property where the incident is thought to have happened is Housing New Zealand.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 105 and quote event number P053538640.