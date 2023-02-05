Family Waitangi Day celebrations for South Island

The Waitangi Day event at Kaiapoi in 2021. The free family day will be held again this year.

No Waitangi Day event will take place at Okains Bay on Banks Peninsula again this year, but there will be public celebrations for South Islanders at New Brighton, Kaiapoi and Dunedin.

At New Brighton, a free whānau-friendly Waitangi Day event will run from 11am until 3pm at Thomson Park. There will be market stalls, food, stage acts, displays by local clubs, and an activity zone with archery tag, pedalmania, an obstacle course, ball sports, free face painting and a bouncy castle and pony rides.

There will also be free family fun day at Trousselot Park in Kaiapoi from 10am with live entertainment, stalls, airbrush tattoos, bouncy castles, pony rides, and paintball target shooting. Kaiapoi High School is providing a hāngi, $15 per meal (cash only).

In Otago, visitors are invited to join Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou in a full day of festivities at Ōtākou Marae at Portobello, starting with pōwhiri at 10am. Entertainment will run from 11.30am until 3.30pm.

The traditional Waitangi Day commemorations at Okains Bay have been cancelled for the second year running, after being held since 1977.