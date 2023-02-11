Life story: Businessman Aaron Card remembered as a 'terrific mate'

OBITUARY: Aaron William Terrace Card was a successful and well-regarded businessman, an inspirational contributor to groups, a loving and encouraging family man and “just a terrific mate”.

Card was the founder and senior manager of Card Roofing, a company that grew from a one-man-band to take on some of the most challenging industrial and community projects across the South Island.

Outside of work, he contributed to the local hot rod community and was a key member of the Quake City Rumblers – a modified small motorcycle group that emerged in Christchurch to “provide a bit of fun”, as Card described it, following the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes. He was also an active contributor to the Scouting movement, having been a scout as a boy.

Card had been living with heart disease for several years before he died on January 25, aged 51.

Card was born in Tauranga in 1971 to parents Terry and Val. His sisters recalled his lifelong entrepreneurial instinct surfaced early.

“There was a huge patch of gorse and berries around the dump where we’d explore as kids. He’d have us picking blackberries, then selling them on the roadside,” Lillybeth Melmoth said at her brother’s funeral.

Natalie Card told the service her brother had always been ambitious. As a kid, he told them he wanted to be a millionaire by age 40.

“The thing about Aaron was that you believed him. He’d have a plan and he’d work to achieve it,” Melmoth added.

“The difference was that Aaron didn’t just plan – he finished his projects.”

Another of Card’s lifelong interests was modified transport, starting with pushbikes and then hot rods and small motorcycles.

Supplied Card didn’t just plan – he finished projects, his sister Lillybeth Melmoth says.

“As a kid, he’d come home with bits and pieces of bikes from the dump and they’d (Card and his friends) build these incredibly silly creations, trolleys and bikes,” Natalie Card said.

“For a while they built a run of very tall pushbikes. He called them hicycles.”

Father Terry Card often said, after watching the evening TV weather report, that the family would move to Kaitaia in Northland one day because it was consistently the hottest spot in the country.

Instead, the family moved to Whangarei, which he thought was close enough.

Aaron Card made friends, got into surfing and when school finished, he looked into several potential avenues for getting ahead, including working in a bakery and a petrol station and selling scallops on commission.

Then he landed a job as a roofer. His qualifications? He had a current driver’s licence when everyone else on the job was suspended – including the boss.

It was the start of a lifelong connection to the trade. Card later went out on his own, with a half-decent vehicle, a ladder on the roof-rack and some basic tools.

Supplied Card was a dedicated family man, businessman and friend.

He shifted the business up the road to Kaitaia, and it soon employed several staff and several family members.

Mike Walker, a friend and fellow surfer since their teenage years, talked about Card’s method of instilling good life lessons into his team.

His nephew, Jamie Card, was new to the business, hired at 16 and owing a fair bit in speeding fines.

Aaron Card came up with a plan to help by putting aside 50% of his nephew’s wages to pay off the fines, a bit of tough love.

“First lesson – pay your debts,” Walker explained.

After his nephew expressed an interest in owning a home one day, Card stepped in again to help with savings that made up the deposit on a home. Jamie is now a director in the business.

“Second lesson – plan for the future,” Walker said.

Father-in-law John Hoey recalled his daughter Shona bringing home what appeared to be a barefoot, long-haired unemployed surfer. Shona and Aaron met in 1996, at the Tutukaka Hotel on the way to a Jimmy Barnes concert.

Hoey recalled being surprised at just how much “go” the young man had.

“He was polite, he was hard-working, he had big plans, and he was pretty good-looking too, before he grew that beard.

“He just had a huge amount of go and he’s been that way all his life. He’ll be missed.”

Card was a dedicated family man – dad to Ash, 25, Ella, 18, Finn, 15, and Kyan, 13. He thought of nephew Jamie as a son too, wife Shona said.

In 2016, the family embarked on a world trip for seven months, taking the younger three children out of school for the life experience of travel.

They spent three months in the United States, Mexico and Canada, three months in Europe and one month in Bali, where Ash joined them.

Card sold the business in Whangarei to follow Shona, who had moved to Christchurch, and they married in 2004. As well as building a family, Card Roofing also grew steadily and Card had a good reputation as both a boss and a businessperson.

Notable projects included Riverside Market and the Riverside Lanes Precinct – both projects for Consortium Construction.

Consortium director Steve Wildermoth said Card’s trade knowledge and the way he conducted his business garnered respect and admiration in the construction industry in the south.

Supplied For a few years, Card organised Syd’s Run – one of the biggest such runs for small bikes in New Zealand. The event honours the late Syd Falconer, who always rode in a suit and tie. It is held annually on his birthday in November.

Card Roofing is currently installing the roof for the new netball facility at Ngā Puna Wai and redoing the large curved roof at Cowles Stadium.

Apollo Projects regional manager Gerry Sullivan said Card helped set a high standard in a traditionally “challenging” industry.

“Aaron instilled a high level of professionalism and expectations into the trade,” he said.

“His guys respected him because they knew he gave a shit about them. He didn’t take shortcuts and made sure he was doing the job safely and efficiently. He’ll be a big loss to the industry.”

At Card’s funeral, one person remembered him as “just a terrific mate”.

Staff members spoke of Card’s willingness to give people a second chance and take on workers other employers may have rejected – decisions that “changed many people’s lives”, Sullivan said.

A large group of Card Roofing employees stood around Card’s casket at his funeral and pledged to uphold his standards and ensure their quality of work would make him proud.