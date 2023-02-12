Charges after person seriously injured in stabbing outside music gig

The scene of a serious assault outside a Netsky & Friends event in Christchurch on Saturday night.

A 25-year-old-man has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a stabbing outside a gig in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Two people were arrested at about 9pm in Queen Elizabeth Park in North New Brighton outside a concert by Belgian drum and bass DJ, Netsky.

A person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, said a spokeswoman for Hato Hone St John. The group sent an ambulance, two managers and a rapid response unit to the scene.

Do you know anything about the incident? Email reporters@press.co.nz.

READ MORE:

* Fears of a Woodstock-like festival disaster in New Zealand

* Alleged armed robbers arrested after police use road spikes to stop fleeing vehicle



The stabbing happened in a car park just metres from the gig venue in Queen Elizabeth Park and the area was cordoned off until the early hours of Sunday morning.

It occurred about an hour before the event was due to end.

Police said the man charged with grievous bodily harm would appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday.