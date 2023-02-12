Person flown to hospital after jet boat incident on West Coast river

Police were called after an incident with a jet boat near Greymouth left a person injured and in hospital.

A person has been airlifted to Greymouth Hospital after an incident involving a jet boat on the West Coast of the South Island.

Police responded to the incident on the Grey River near Greymouth at about 1.35pm on Sunday, a spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John was also called, and sent an ambulance and helicopter.

“We have assessed and treated one patient who was airlifted to Greymouth Hospital in a moderate condition,” a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.