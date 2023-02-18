Life story: Anne McCormack's life-long passion for people and their wellbeing

Anne McCormack was an active member of her local Catholic church.

OBITUARY: Anne McCormack, who died in Christchurch on December 1 after a lengthy illness, was for many years the director of Catholic Social Services and became widely known and respected in the city.

Described by many as one of a kind, McCormack was a deeply spiritual person with an infectious joyful spirit and seemingly inexhaustible energy.

She was an active participant and loved member of the St Mary’s parish community in New Brighton for all of her 84 years.

She was born in the area, went to the local school and continued to live there all of her life. She never married but raised two related children, Elizabeth and Christine, whose mother was unable to care for them.

After graduating from high school, McCormack joined the thriving Catholic Youth Movement in Christchurch and in the early 1960s became diocesan girls’ president. In this position, she honed some of her organising, networking and speaking skills.

McCormack had a great gift for the development and maintenance of friendships, and made many lifelong friends at this time.

In 1965, she was invited by Bishop Brian Ashby, then Bishop of Christchurch, to help develop and launch Catholic Social Services.

Having trained as a social worker, she later went on to lead the organisation as director for more than 30 years.

Supplied McCormack, left, had many strong friendships, which she cherished.

She proved to be a born social worker and had a heart for the poor.

She pioneered new outreach ministries to the wider community, making her a household name for several decades.

In the days when adoption in New Zealand was the main recourse for pregnant unmarried young women, McCormack placed hundreds of newborn infants with adoptive parents.

She was a pioneer in the movement from secrecy to open adoption and over decades did incredible follow-up work with these parents.

Stacy Squires/Stuff McCormack’s local church, St Mary's New Brighton, was rebuilt and reopened in 2018.

She also supported prison ministry, solo parents, women’s empowerment groups and other progressive movements.

On the closure of Templeton hospital in the 1990s, McCormack became very involved in the placement of nearly 480 former patients into the community, work she took very seriously and spent a huge amount of time on.

Voluntarily in her own free time, McCormack followed up each of her placements, providing friendship, support and pastoral assistance where necessary. This work was acknowledged with appreciation at her funeral.

She also had a great heart for social justice and hated discrimination. Despite being a lifelong Crusaders fan, she was an active opponent of anything smacking of racism, including the Springbok rugby tours of the 1970s and 1980s.

Supplied McCormack, right, had a passion for people.

McCormack was also a great gardener and lover of nature all her life.

But it was her passion for people and their wellbeing that made her such a standout.

As eulogist and old friend Mary Woods said at her funeral: “The words that have been coming consistently to describe Anne in this last week are loving, generous, visionary, creative and faithful. Anne looked beyond the bare minimum that people required to survive, she delivered what they needed to be able to live. She saw people’s potential and created opportunities for them to shine and supported them to succeed.”

McCormack was a holy woman and had a generous prophetic spirit. In social work circles, she was a legend both in the city and in the church and after a huge funeral was buried from St Mary’s, New Brighton, in early December.