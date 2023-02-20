Christchurch's diversity celebrated at Culture Galore

Malika Munro, 3, gets her face painted during Culture Galore in Ilam, Christchurch, on Saturday.

More than 30 cultures calling Christchurch home have been celebrated through food, arts and crafts, and music and dance.

The annual multicultural festival Culture Galore returned to Ilam’s Ray Blank Park on Saturday.

Performers from more than 30 cultures entertained the crowd at Ilam’s Ray Blank Park, while more than 40 food stalls keep everyone well fed.

READ MORE:

* Cantabrians encouraged to 'make the most' of Cup and Show week, just not in person

* Alice Cooper and Culture Galore in Christchurch

* Marlborough's ethnic diversity on display at multicultural festival

* Nelson International Kai Festival celebrates more than good food



KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Beyond Dance perform for the crowd.

The performances ranged from Japanese drummers to colourful traditional dances and songs from Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, Poland, China, Fiji, Russia, Thailand, Mexico, Bangladesh and more.

Visitors also got to have a go at various activities, including flax weaving, face painting, soft archery, bouncy castles, and using a police speed radar.

The event was supported by the Waimāero Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood and Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Boards.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A crowd watched the Canterbury Japanese choir perform during Culture Galore.