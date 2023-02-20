Public gets up close to Christchurch's recycling facility

Rosi, 7, and Jack Barta, 4, walk past recycled material during a public open day at the EcoSort recycling facility on Parkhouse Rd, Christchurch, on Saturday.

The public have been able to get a peak behind the doors at Christchurch’s newly-upgraded recycling facility for the first time since 2020.

The Parkhouse Rd facility in Sockburn was opened to the public from 9am to 1pm on Saturday – the first open day at the facility in three years.

The event allowed people to see the EcoSort’s $16.8m facility upgrade, get up close to a recycling truck, and learn about what happens to their recycling once it’s collected.

Prizes were also handed out throughout the day.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A $16.8 million grant from the Ministry for the Environment’s special Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund allowed the facility to install new equipment, including eight optical sorters, two ballistic screens, four bounce conveyors and an eddy current separator.

“The EcoSort can process up to 25 tonnes of yellow bin contents an hour. That’s the equivalent of about 2750 full bins,” Christchurch City Council resource recovery manager Ross Trotter said.

The event was also a chance to remind people of the importance of putting the right items in their yellow recycling bins.

“Our local and overseas markets, who buy our recycling product, have very high standards. We need clean, high-quality recyclable material to on-sell to these markets,” Trotter said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The recycling facility’s upgrade provides greater ability to sort plastics, paper and cardboard.

“We’ve all got a part to play in allowing Christchurch to recycle. By putting the right quality items in your yellow bin collection, you are helping us collect a good standard of material that can be successfully on-sold.”

Learn what items can go into your yellow bin at ccc.govt.nz/recycling or use the Christchurch City Council wheelie bins app.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Richard and Rachael Langley watch as their children Harriet, 2, and Hugo, 5, measure their weight at the recycling facility open day.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The facility sorts recyclable materials for sale to overseas markets.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Aluminium cans are commonly recycled items.