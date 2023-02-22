Suspicious car fire on Canterbury river bank

Alex Norris says car fires on river banks in the area are common.

Emergency services have been called to a suspicious car fire in Canterbury overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was called to reports of a car on fire on the north bank of the Waimakariri River in Swannanoa shortly after 12am on Wednesday.

Fenz shift manager Alex Norris said the fire had spread to nearby vegetation.

“They did mark the fire as suspicious, but I’m not aware of any fire investigator that’s attending.”

Three crews responded from Swannanoa, as well as a crew from Pines Beach and another from Kaiapoi.

“The fire was contained at 1am, but all resources were still fully utilised to fully extinguish the fire with things like portable pumps to gain water supply because of the location.”

The fire was extinguished by 1.15am and crews remained at the scene cleaning up hot spots in case of reignition.

“They managed to leave the scene at 2am so certainly an early morning call-out for all the volunteers there.”

Norris said suspicious abandoned cars set alight were common near river banks in the area.

“Quite often we get burnt out cars at the rivers, at the moment that kind of thing is quite common to have abandoned cars.

“I don’t believe there were any registration plates on the vehicle, which is also quite a common occurrence.”