Life story: Bruce Carr, a marine engineer with the sea in his blood

OBITUARY: A year before his death at the age of 92, Bruce Carr told his life story to the in-house magazine published by the Russley Village​ retirement community in Burnside, which had been his home for eight years.

If Carr’s life was a movie, the magazine said, it could have been either a romantic drama or an adventure story.

Start with the latter of those genres first.

The sea was always in his blood, as his daughter Sonja La Lievre​ says. Carr’s father, a marine engineer, had given him a key piece of advice, which was to “make the world your playground”.

Born in Dunedin, he went to school at Lyttelton Main School, Cathedral Grammar and Christchurch Boys’ High School. When he left school at 15 he followed in his father’s footsteps, spending five years as an apprentice at the firm of Sinclair Melbourne​ in Lyttelton while earning his marine certificate at night school.

His first job was as the seventh engineer on the Rangatira​ ferry that shuttled between Wellington and Lyttelton.

Soon he went much further afield. He recalled that over the 10 years from 1950 to 1960, he served on 22 ships. He remembered every date, every port and every ship’s name.

“It was such a life,” he told his interviewer in the Russley Village. “The more I sailed, the more I loved it.”

Carr family/Stuff Bruce and Rosemary Carr were married in 1960.

Then another kind of life intervened. A legend grew around the way Bruce met his wife Rosemary. He was flying from Auckland to Christchurch to visit his family. Rosemary McBryde​ happened to be sitting next to him.

He got her number and six weeks later, when he was next in Christchurch, he took her out to the movies in his dad’s car.

He remembered what the movie was as well. It was the British comedy Whisky Galore!

Not one to waste time, he proposed on that first date. They married in April 1960, at St Barnabas Anglican Church in Fendalton and they had three children.

Rosemary went on to be the chief executive of Kilmarnock Enterprises​ and was awarded a Queen's Service Medal for services to the disabled in 1996.

Their marriage lasted until her death in 2016.

“We were together for 57 years, but 57 years wasn’t enough time with Rosemary Carr,” he said.

The sailing life soon proved to be incompatible with married life and he joined the Marine Department in Christchurch and spent the next 28 years as a surveyor, a role which took him to the Chatham Islands every year and also to Antarctica.

He retired in 1989 but stayed active. He looked after the Timeball Station in Lyttelton from 1994 until it was damaged in the 2011 earthquakes, and was still acting as an engineer on the steam tug Lyttelton when it celebrated its anniversary in 2007.

La Lievre says “his home was in a large, hot, noisy engine room”.

David Alexander/Stuff Bruce Carr, middle, with Barbara Hayden, president of the Tug Lyttelton Preservation Society, and Malcolm Pearson, captain, aboard the steam tug Lyttelton in 2007.

He was chairman of the South Island branch of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology and held senior positions in both the Australia-New Zealand division and the London Council of the Institute, and was also made an honorary vice president of the London Council.

“As well as professional relationships, Bruce was greatly respected as an upstanding engineer and friend who always observed the highest ethical standards,” the chairman of the South Island branch told Carr’s family after his death.

The chairman also commented on “his remarkable aptitude for relating episodes from his career and past experiences”.

“He was always up for a yarn with everyone,” Le Lievre confirms.

When the Russley Village magazine interviewed him, they saw his room as a shrine to both family life and seafaring life, packed with his various certificates, a replica ship, navigation equipment and even the chest his great-grandmother brought from Kent, in England, to New Zealand.

“He said he owed his longevity in life to being a marathon runner well into his 50s, competing in the QEII to airport and return marathon several times, plus the City to Surf and other fun runs many times,” Le Lievre says.

“If he could live his life over he would do it all again.”

He is survived by his children Alastair, Sonja and Tony, and his grandchildren Oliver, James, Cohen, Hazel and Frances.