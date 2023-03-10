Christchurch mayor says city 'can't afford' to lose developers over one-way street saga

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger says he understands why developers are upset.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger says he’s “a wee bit sad” the city council hasn’t been working alongside developers on proposed changes to make some streets more pedestrian friendly.

Earlier this week, leading Christchurch developers threatened to scale back major projects and pull out of others in protest of council plans to make some streets one-way.

A $33 million proposal around the new Te Kaha stadium would see Lichfield St, between Madras and Manchester streets become one way with 10kph speed limits.

There are also plans to make Gloucester St, between Manchester and Colombo streets, one-way, but the project has been put on ice.

READ MORE:

* Developers with 'too much influence' are bullying the Christchurch City Council, bar owner says

* Christchurch developers threaten to pull out of central city projects after plans to make some streets one-way

* Makeover of central Christchurch street put on hold and sparks a war of words



The mayor said the developers had been so pivotal in the city’s rebuild, so the council needed to find a solution that suits.

“We’ve got to work with them, and I’m a bit wee bit sad that we didn’t work with them earlier and get them in the tent and bring them along for the ride.”

Mauger said he agreed with businessman Philip Carter, who developed The Crossing, that the original rebuild documents showed Lichfield St with two lanes.

George Heard/Stuff Antony Gough, owner of The Terrace, says the promise of two-way streets needs to be honoured.

“We owe it to them because some of the plans that were originally bought out were very clear that that’s where it’s going to be – two lanes – and they’ve done their investment [based] on that.”

His comments came as another prominent Christchurch developer, Antony Gough, said his confidence was waning.

“I am just watching what is going on, but I am less likely to invest further in the central city if I lose confidence in the planning decisions.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Earlier this week, developers Philip Carter, pictured, and Shaun Stockman threatened to pull out of central city developments.

Referring to the post-quake promise of two-way streets, Gough said: “It’s about honouring the promises that were made.”

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson agreed, saying: “Let us not be the city that abandoned its recovery half-way through because commitments weren’t honoured.”

Mauger said he was pragmatic about having the developers on side.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Dodging cars is part of cycling on Colombo St in central Christchurch. And when the weather warms up - and cycling numbers increase - it really shows.

“We can’t afford to have these guys say ‘we’ve had enough of this, we’re out of here’.”

Five Lichfield St businesses supported the one-way plan, while four wanted the two-way option.

The views of residents and business are currently being considered by five councillors. They are responsible for making a recommendation on how to proceed with a revamp of Lichfield and Gloucester streets before the full council holds a vote.