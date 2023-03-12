Body found in cave near Dunedin being investigated, police say

Taieri Mouth is about 35km north of Dunedin.

A body has been found in a cave at a river mouth south of Dunedin.

Police said the body was found in a cave at Taiari Mouth, about 35km north of Dunedin, at about 11pm on Saturday night. The death was being treated as unexplained.

“Enquiries are underway to determine what has occurred,’’ a police spokeswoman said.

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou has placed a rāhui (temporary closure) on Taiari Mouth out of respect.

The rāhui covers the coastline from Taiari Mouth, south to Bull Creek and Glenledi, and will lift at 11pm on Monday.