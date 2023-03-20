Person seriously hurt in incident at Lyttelton Port

Emergency services are responding to an incident at Lyttelton Port.

A person has been seriously injured in an incident at Lyttelton Port in Christchurch.

Emergency crews were called at 3.40pm on Monday. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) and St John were at the scene, said a spokesperson for Lyttelton Port Company (LPC).

“No LPC staff members are involved,” they said.

St John sent one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.

“One patient is currently being transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition,” a spokesperson said.

Maritime New Zealand said it had “investigators on the scene”.

