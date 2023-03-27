Mayor holding public meeting to talk annual plan, Three Waters and housing

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger will be at a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss various city council issues.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger and city councillor Sam MacDonald will host a public meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the council’s latest annual plan, property valuations, Three Waters and housing intensification.

“Part of rebuilding trust and confidence in council is being out in the community, answering questions and understanding people’s concerns,” Mauger said.

MacDonald said the latest annual plan had been “particularly challenging”, with interest rates, inflation and insurance adding significant pressure to the council budget.

“We have worked hard to minimise the impact to below inflation,” he said.

”We are hopeful we will get a lot of people along, the issues being discussed impact everybody.”

The meeting will be held at 7pm on Tuesday at St Christopher’s Church, Avonhead Rd.